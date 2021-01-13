Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.50

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kunlun Energy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kunlun Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.