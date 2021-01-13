Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.50

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kunlun Energy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kunlun Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

