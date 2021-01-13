Kusama Price Tops $68.44 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama token can now be purchased for $68.44 or 0.00199196 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $579.70 million and approximately $97.30 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00027695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00112332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00262480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00063075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00062950 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.57 or 0.91762866 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

