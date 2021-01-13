KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Issues Earnings Results

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. KushCo had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.94. KushCo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KushCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

