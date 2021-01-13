KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. KushCo had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%.

OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. KushCo has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSHB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

