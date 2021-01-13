Kuverit (KUV) Market Capitalization Reaches $304,991.41

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kuverit has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Kuverit has a total market cap of $304,991.41 and approximately $84.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043588 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005956 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00396160 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042821 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.30 or 0.04328686 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013637 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.
Kuverit Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “
Buying and Selling Kuverit
Kuverit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
