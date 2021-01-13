L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $238.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.19. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

