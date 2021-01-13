L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 438,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.16.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

