La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Trading 27.9% Higher

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s stock price traded up 27.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $5.04. 36,879,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 574% from the average session volume of 5,470,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several analysts have commented on LJPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $138.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.93.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

