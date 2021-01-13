La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.82

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,954,589.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,858.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,746,255.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 254.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

