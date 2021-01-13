L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 158.2% from the December 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 17.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 83.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth $102,083,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.