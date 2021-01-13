Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 4.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $526.13. 82,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $483.58 and a 200 day moving average of $387.39. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $537.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.96.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.