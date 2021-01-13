Lamden Hits 24-Hour Volume of $160,026.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $160,026.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

