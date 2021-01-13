LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the December 15th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.8 days.

LNXSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$78.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.09.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

