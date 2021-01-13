Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 160978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.18.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.01.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5,020.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.37%.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

