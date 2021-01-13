Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CSFB increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.28.

Shares of TSE:LB traded down C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,589. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2899999 EPS for the current year.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

