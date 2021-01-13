Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $12.44 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 4.7% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned about 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.93. 932,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,089. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

