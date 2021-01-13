LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. 2,030,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,917,008. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

