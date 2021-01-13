LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $17.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $201.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.90. LCNB has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the third quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 121,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 62.9% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 5.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.