Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LEMIF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 214,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Leading Edge Materials has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, explores for and develops mineral resource properties in Sweden. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

