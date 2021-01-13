Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LEMIF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 214,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Leading Edge Materials has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.33.
About Leading Edge Materials
