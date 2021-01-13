LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LEG Immobilien AG is an integrated property company. It manages and develops residential properties primarily in Germany. The company rents apartments; and provides household and care services. LEG Immobilien AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $146.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.32. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.69.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 176.44%. The firm had revenue of $147.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LEG Immobilien will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

