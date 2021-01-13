Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $454,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,696 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

