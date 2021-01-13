Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Amgen by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Amgen by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

