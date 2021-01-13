Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 109,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 64,448 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $104.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average of $70.48. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $109.28.

