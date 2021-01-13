Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,893,000 after acquiring an additional 599,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Aptiv by 34.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $152.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

