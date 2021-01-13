Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 163 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $214.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.91. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

