Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Lemonade alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Shares of LMND opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,450,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $592,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,083,199.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,062,315 shares of company stock valued at $97,580,523.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $1,068,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $3,339,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lemonade (LMND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.