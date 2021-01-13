LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded by Northland Securities

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.81.

TREE stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.26. 1,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.46. LendingTree has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $368.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.36 and a beta of 2.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

