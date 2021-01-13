LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Raised to $365.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price target on LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $313.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.46. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $368.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in LendingTree by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

