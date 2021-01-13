Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.97

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.97 and last traded at C$21.65, with a volume of 22355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.76.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$630.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 1.6499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) news, Director Edward F. Leon sold 2,363 shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$49,623.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,757,910. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 2,000 shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.11, for a total value of C$40,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,388.95. Insiders have sold a total of 6,863 shares of company stock worth $143,468 in the last ninety days.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

