Levolution Market Cap Achieves $11.04 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Levolution has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a total market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $263,754.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00043623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.00402023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.92 or 0.04309267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,010,372 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

