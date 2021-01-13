LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Get LG Display alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LG Display has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:LPL opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.