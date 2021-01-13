LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.01. The stock had a trading volume of 155,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.68. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

