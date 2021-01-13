LHT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $346.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 239% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 72% against the dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $346.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006607 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002770 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005636 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

