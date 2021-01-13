Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.25.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.98. 66,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.32. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 118.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

