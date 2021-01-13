Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Trading Down 9.9%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s stock price fell 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.12. 1,374,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,515,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $350.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $25,985.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,268.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,913,123 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $12,161,000. Isomer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 53.1% during the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,530,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 530,933 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,317,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,754 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

