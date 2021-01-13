LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $35,187.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00043888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00370468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.33 or 0.04309877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,012,063,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,511,623 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

