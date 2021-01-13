LINA Price Tops $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. LINA has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $13,005.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINA has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.00410372 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.48 or 0.04281805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

