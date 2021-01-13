Lindsay Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lindsay in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.42.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNN. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Lindsay stock opened at $142.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $144.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.73.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lindsay by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Lindsay by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lindsay by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $1,263,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

