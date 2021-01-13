LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $6,188.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001355 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00041901 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,051,603,839 coins and its circulating supply is 703,624,479 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars.

