Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading Up 8.2%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s stock price was up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 369,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 321,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LQDT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $639.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

