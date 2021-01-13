Litecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.26 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $138.32 or 0.00398554 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and $9.26 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,245,618 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

