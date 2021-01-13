Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report sales of $83.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. Livent reported sales of $78.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $289.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $297.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $359.30 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $397.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Livent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Livent by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Livent by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Livent by 5,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Livent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. 91,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.