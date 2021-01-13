LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $63.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.38. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $68.55.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. LivePerson’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $26,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,829 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 207.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.