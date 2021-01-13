Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 2,316.2% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LVVV opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Livewire Ergogenics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Get Livewire Ergogenics alerts:

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on acquiring and managing real estate properties to produce organic cannabinoid products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. It develops hand-crafted, organic cannabis products. The Company is based in Anaheim, California.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Livewire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livewire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.