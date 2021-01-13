Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $3 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.08. 2,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,109. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

