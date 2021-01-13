Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.70. The stock had a trading volume of 327,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.03 and a 200-day moving average of $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

