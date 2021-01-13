Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 418 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after acquiring an additional 492,543 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,068,000 after acquiring an additional 421,722 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,609,000.

SCHB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.18. 6,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,741. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.50. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $93.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

