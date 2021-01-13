Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of LYG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 372,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,878,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 319,517 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 478,236 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 763.0% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,641,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 292,314 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

