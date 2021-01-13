Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0579 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $561,501.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,077,940 coins and its circulating supply is 21,077,928 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

