Loop Capital Downgrades National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) to Hold

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EYE. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,298.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Vision by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in National Vision by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in National Vision by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in National Vision by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

